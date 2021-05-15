Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American’s first-quarter earnings beat estimates but lagged year over year. The firm’s pipeline tariff volumes were adversely impacted by extreme weather in Texas during February. It can increase operating expenses to meet stringent regulations and implement safety measures for protecting employees. Intense competition in the midstream space and excess pipeline capacity in some regions might lower the demand for its services. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the firm has a strong presence in the Permian Basin. Cost-saving initiatives and impressive credit profile of customers will support its operations over the long term. The firm’s plan of expanding pipelines in resource-rich regions, and developing new pipeline projects is expected to boost operations.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.03.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

