Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.430-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.80 million-$136.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.58 million.

PLYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of PLYM opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $19.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

