PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PMVP stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 232,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,194. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10.

In other news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $139,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $122,593.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,809 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of PMV Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

