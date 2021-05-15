PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 160,992 shares.The stock last traded at $28.33 and had previously closed at $28.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,368 shares of company stock worth $10,560,809.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

