PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 160,992 shares.The stock last traded at $28.33 and had previously closed at $28.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,368 shares of company stock worth $10,560,809.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit