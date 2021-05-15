Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Polis has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $2,032.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00172797 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,685.21 or 0.03511386 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.