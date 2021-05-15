PolkaFoundry Price Tops $1.14 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $17.37 million and $1.09 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00088398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.35 or 0.01099484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00113729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060645 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,282,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

