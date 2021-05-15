Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $1.13

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $25.79 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00088457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01104965 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

