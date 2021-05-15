PotCoin (POT) One Day Volume Tops $5,161.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $5,161.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,554.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.74 or 0.07786291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.21 or 0.02498618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00633524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00202393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.85 or 0.00815585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00661226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00574998 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,168,215 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

