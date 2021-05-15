PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $910.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce sales of $910.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $961.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $875.00 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $729.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $172.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $89.71 and a 52 week high of $173.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $134.01.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

