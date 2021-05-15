Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,664 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

