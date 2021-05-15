Public Mint (MINT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.96 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $168,211.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00079187 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

