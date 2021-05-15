Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.61. 418,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,195. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,391 shares of company stock valued at $30,302,939.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.