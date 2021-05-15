Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.61. 418,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,195. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,391 shares of company stock valued at $30,302,939.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Analyst Recommendations for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit