Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,308 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Pulse Biosciences worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

PLSE opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

