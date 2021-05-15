Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

