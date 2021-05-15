Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of CPRX opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 844,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 652,727 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 554,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 533,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

