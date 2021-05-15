Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

RCKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288,920 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,652,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,533,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

