Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Trinity Capital Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

