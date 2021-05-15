Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

In other news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,460 shares of company stock worth $30,763,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

