Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

