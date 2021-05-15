Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Decreased by Analyst

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$41.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.