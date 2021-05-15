Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRBR. Consumer Edge raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

