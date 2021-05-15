Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. Q2 has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,622,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,730. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $87,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 946.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after acquiring an additional 702,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $84,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $20,651,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 44.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 184,828 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

