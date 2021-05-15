Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Lifted by Analyst

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

