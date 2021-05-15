Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

FNF stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Insiders have sold 478,055 shares of company stock valued at $20,118,285 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 257,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.