Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $1,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 33.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

