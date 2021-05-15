Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.70.

QRVO stock opened at $171.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.54. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

