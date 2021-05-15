Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CEO J Joel Quadracci Acquires 35,300 Shares of Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CEO J Joel Quadracci bought 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.65 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

