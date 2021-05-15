Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to $41.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QBCRF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.14.

OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

