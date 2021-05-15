Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QBR.B. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quebecor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.29.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$33.26 on Friday. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$27.95 and a 52-week high of C$36.26. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.97.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

