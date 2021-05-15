Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QBR.B. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quebecor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.29.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$33.26 on Friday. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$27.95 and a 52-week high of C$36.26. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.97.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

