Qwertycoin (QWC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $135.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 35.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $135.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

