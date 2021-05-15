Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit