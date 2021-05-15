Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

