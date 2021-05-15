Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $152.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $142.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average of $108.20.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

