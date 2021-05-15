Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $100.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.78.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Rapid7 by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 436,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $3.34 on Monday, reaching $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,974. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

