Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.