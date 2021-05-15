Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

