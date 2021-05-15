Raymond James Cuts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $100.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.17.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $347,506.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,562.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $4,530,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in TechTarget by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.