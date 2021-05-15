Raymond James Increases Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $63.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

HCAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of HCAT opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

