Raymond James Increases Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $210.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $201.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average of $177.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $125.34 and a 12 month high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.