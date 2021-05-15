Raymond James Raises STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $37.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.11.

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after buying an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

