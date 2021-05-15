Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.50” Price Target for Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM)

Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of CVE:BCM opened at C$1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.20 million and a P/E ratio of -14.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.17.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

