Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in AptarGroup by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.02.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock worth $7,895,869 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

