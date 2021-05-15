Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 551 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

