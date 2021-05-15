Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

FMBH opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.