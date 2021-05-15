Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $541,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT opened at $231.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.