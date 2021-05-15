Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $565,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.