Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,898 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 79,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

MMP stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

