Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $23,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,643.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $23,440.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $71,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $72,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

