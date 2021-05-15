Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RLGY. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Realogy has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

