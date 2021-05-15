Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Analyst Recommendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit