Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

